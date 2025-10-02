103 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar days after Amit Shah rejects ceasefire offer

RAIPUR: A total of 103 cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), including 49 carrying rewards worth 1.06 crore, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday.

The move came days after Home Minister Amit Shah rejected a ceasefire offer from the Naxals, saying they were welcome to surrender and that security forces would not fire a single bullet at those who laid down arms.

The Bastar police issued a list highlighting the details of the surrendered cadres, which included senior functionaries and lower-rank militia cadres. According to the list released by the police, the surrendered red rebels aged 18 to 40 renounced the banned outfit and decided to return to mainstream society.

“Several Revolutionary People’s Committee members, Area Committee leaders, militia commanders and cadres of the CPI (Maoist) were among the 103 who surrendered. The surrendered Maoists will get the initial financial incentive of Rs 50,000 each. The misled youths of the banned outfit were also impressed with the benefits of the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy”, said Jitendra Yadav, Bijapur district police chief.

Under the state’s new Surrender and Rehabilitation measures, surrendered cadres will be provided free housing, healthcare, farmland, and other amenities, along with additional financial support if they choose to undergo skill training or start a small business.