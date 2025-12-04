TN Govt moves SC against Madras HC order to allow temple devotees to light lamp near Thiruparankundram Dargah

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's order quashing the prohibitory order issued by the Madurai District Collector in the Thiruparankundram region.

The prohibitory order had been issued following clashes that erupted during the implementation of a court order passed on Wednesday, which allowed devotees to visit the temple and light lamps at the stone pillar.

Tamil Nadu government sources told The New Indian Express that they will seek an urgent hearing on Friday. However, as per the Supreme Court's causelist available until 10:50 pm on Thursday, the matter is not scheduled for hearing on Friday.

A lawyer connected to the case, who requested anonymity, said the issue is highly sensitive and further details could not be provided at this time. "Please wait until Friday at 10:30 am," the lawyer said.

Earlier on Thursday, Justice G.R. Swaminathan quashed the Tamil Nadu government order, observing that it had been issued solely to circumvent the implementation of the court directive. The High Court also directed the Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, to provide police protection to devotees lighting lamps at the Deepathoon (stone pillar) located on the lower hilltop of the Thiruparankundram hills.

The Tamil Nadu government has filed the appeal in the apex court through a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the final judgment and order dated December 4, 2025, passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.