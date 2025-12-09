Goa nightclub fire: CM Sawant orders demolition of Luthras' Vagator beach shack

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday ordered authorities to demolish the illegal 'Romeo Lane' beach shack at Vagator, owned by brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, after completing all formalities.

The order comes after the brothers fled to Thailand, just hours after a major fire killed 25 people at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora around midnight on Saturday. This shack is the third property owned by Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra.

A senior CMO official stated that CM Sawant has directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the beach shack at Vagator.

"This shack is illegally built on government land. It would be demolished on Tuesday. District administration has kept all the machinery ready," the official said.