Goa nightclub fire: CM Sawant orders demolition of Luthras' Vagator beach shack

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday ordered authorities to demolish the illegal 'Romeo Lane' beach shack at Vagator, owned by brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, after completing all formalities.
The order comes after the brothers fled to Thailand, just hours after a major fire killed 25 people at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora around midnight on Saturday. This shack is the third property owned by Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra.
A senior CMO official stated that CM Sawant has directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the beach shack at Vagator.
"This shack is illegally built on government land. It would be demolished on Tuesday. District administration has kept all the machinery ready," the official said.
According to Goa Police, the Luthras departed for Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7 via IndiGo flight 6E 1073, just hours after the tragedy, which left mostly staff and tourists dead. Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to the Goa Chief Minister's Office.
The police discovered their escape during a manhunt launched immediately after an FIR was registered. Immigration records confirmed that the duo had left India shortly after the incident around midnight.
After the Saturday night fire tragedy, the district administration sealed this beach shack and another facility at Assagao in North Goa on Monday.
The chief minister on Monday said four people have been arrested in connection with the massive fire. He said a detailed inquiry has begun and will be completed within a week.
“The probe will be led by the North Goa Collector, with support from a committee comprising the SP of South Goa, Deputy Collector for Fire and Emergency Services, and the Director of Forensics. The panel has been instructed to submit its report within seven days,” the CM said.