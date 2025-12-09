Goa nightclub fire: 'Illegal' beach shack Romeo Lane owned by Luthra brothers demolished

PANAJI: The Goa Tourism Department on Tuesday demolished 'Romeo Lane', an illegally constructed beach shack at Vagator, owned by brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who also own the club Birch by Romeo Lane.
The brothers, who are on the run following the fire tragedy at the club Birch by Romeo Lane that claimed 25 lives late on Saturday night, had constructed the shack on tourism department land, a senior official said.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Tuesday ordered authorities to initiate the process to demolish the shack.
The structure, made of wood, was razed down using machines, and the 198 sqmt of land was reclaimed by the tourism department, the official said. The demolition was carried out within two hours in the presence of the police.
After the fire tragedy, the authorities had sealed the beach shack at Vagator and another property of the Luthras at Assagao.
The Luthras had built up the Romeo Lane chain across multiple cities -- including Delhi, Goa and Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, NDTV reported.
According to Goa Police, the Luthras departed for Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7 via IndiGo flight 6E 1073, just hours after the tragedy, which left mostly staff and tourists dead. Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to the Goa Chief Minister's Office.
The police discovered their escape during a manhunt launched immediately after an FIR was registered. Immigration records confirmed that the duo had left India shortly after the incident around midnight.
The Chief Minister on Monday said four people have been arrested in connection with the massive fire. He said a detailed inquiry has begun and will be completed within a week.
"The probe will be led by the North Goa Collector, with support from a committee comprising the SP of South Goa, Deputy Collector for Fire and Emergency Services, and the Director of Forensics. The panel has been instructed to submit its report within seven days," the CM said.
(With inputs from PTI)