Goa nightclub fire: 'Illegal' beach shack Romeo Lane owned by Luthra brothers demolished

PANAJI: The Goa Tourism Department on Tuesday demolished 'Romeo Lane', an illegally constructed beach shack at Vagator, owned by brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who also own the club Birch by Romeo Lane.

The brothers, who are on the run following the fire tragedy at the club Birch by Romeo Lane that claimed 25 lives late on Saturday night, had constructed the shack on tourism department land, a senior official said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Tuesday ordered authorities to initiate the process to demolish the shack.

The structure, made of wood, was razed down using machines, and the 198 sqmt of land was reclaimed by the tourism department, the official said. The demolition was carried out within two hours in the presence of the police.

After the fire tragedy, the authorities had sealed the beach shack at Vagator and another property of the Luthras at Assagao.

The Luthras had built up the Romeo Lane chain across multiple cities -- including Delhi, Goa and Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, NDTV reported.