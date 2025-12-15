IndiGo crisis: SC refuses to entertain plea; asks petitioner to move Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to entertain a plea in connection with the mass cancellation and delaying of IndiGo airline flights, asking the petitioner to approach the Delhi High Court instead for relief.

"We appreciate the issue but instead of parallel proceedings, you go to High Court," said the three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

While noting that a case related to the Indigo flight crisis was pending before the Delhi HC for disposal, the top court on Monday requested the HC to allow the petitioner, Narendra Mishra, to intervene. "The petitioner, advocate Narendra Mishra, is at liberty to join the proceedings before the High Cout," the court added.