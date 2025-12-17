Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa for questioning

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, were brought to Goa from Delhi on Wednesday after being deported from Thailand in connection with the December 6 nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives.

A Goa Police team arrived with the accused at Manohar International Airport, Mopa, at around 10.45 am. The brothers are expected to be taken to the Anjuna police station for interrogation before being produced before a court in Mapusa for regular remand.

The Anjuna police had earlier registered a case against the Luthra brothers on multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, following the deadly fire at the Arpora nightclub in North Goa.

The duo was arrested in Delhi on Tuesday immediately after their deportation from Thailand. A Delhi court granted the Goa Police a two-day transit remand.

Investigators said the brothers fled to Phuket hours after the fire on December 7, leading authorities to cancel their passports and issue an Interpol Blue Corner Notice.

They were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11 following a request from the Indian government and were subsequently deported under bilateral legal provisions.

So far, five managers and staff members of the nightclub have been arrested in connection with the case.