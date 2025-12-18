Consensus reached on appointment of VCs in Kerala varsities, Governor tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that the Kerala Governor and the state government have agreed on names for the appointment of vice chancellors of the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University and Kerala University of Digital Sciences.

The Attorney General, appearing for the Governor, informed the apex court that the matter had been resolved and that the development duly communicated to Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan on Thursday hailed the development as a "very happy ending," clarifying that all the questions of law arising from the dispute have been kept open for future adjudication.

The apex court said a university cannot run without the vice chancellor as he has an important role to play.

"Let’s put an end to this. We have to make sure that (the candidates) are meritorious," Justice Pardiwala remarked.

Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Kerala government, submitted that an appointment order should not have been issued while the matter was still pending before the Court.

Hearing these submissions, Justice Pardiwala, however, observed that the Court’s primary concern had always been to ensure that appointments were made.

The court also in its order noted that Justice Dhulia was entrusted with the task of recommending at least three names for the Vice-Chancellor posts.

"Today, we are happy that the Chancellor and the Government, in one voice, have reported that the appointment of the Vice-Chancellors has been made," he said.