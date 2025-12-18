NIA arrests Kashmir resident in Red Fort blast case; ninth arrest so far

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a Jammu and Kashmir resident, who the investigators said was a close associate of alleged suicide bomber Umar-un-Nabi, the prime accused in the Red Fort blast case. This is the ninth arrest in the case.

According to the agency, Yasir Ahmad Dar allegedly played an active role in the conspiracy behind the blast that claimed 15 lives and left many others injured on November 10.

An active participant in the conspiracy, Dar had allegedly taken an oath for carrying out self-sacrificial operations, the NIA said.

"The 9th person to be arrested in the case, Yasir Ahmad Dar is a resident of Shopian, Srinagar (J&K). He was nabbed by NIA from New Delhi, and placed under arrest," an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

Dar was in close contact with the other accused persons in the case, including Umar-un-Nabi as well as Mufti Irfan, the agency said.

The NIA has so far made nine arrests, including Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian.

The agency also arrested Faridabad resident Soyab, who has been accused of providing shelter and logistic support to Umar, Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used for the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who provided technical support to Umar.

(With inputs from PTI)