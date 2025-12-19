Hijab row: Bihar official claims Dr Nusrat will join duty on December 20

PATNA: The ongoing hijab controversy involving Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is likely to be resolved after an official said on Friday that the Muslim woman doctor, whose hijab was pulled off by Nitish, would join the duty on Saturday (December 20).
Principal of Government Tibbi College and Hospital in Patna, Dr Mahfoozur Rahman, claimed that Ayush doctor Nusrat Parveen’s family confirmed that she would join the duty.
Dr Nusrat is a first-year postgraduate student in the same college.
Dr Ramman told media persons that Praveen’s family had confirmed that she would join the duty on Saturday.
“I spoke to Parveen’s husband, relatives and her classmates. They told me that she would join duty on December 20. She has to first join the Government Tibbi College and Hospital, and later she will be shifted to her place of posting. Her family members and classmates have assured me that she would join duty,” Rahman said.
A day earlier, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said that he had not known that the concerned female doctor might not join her duty.
“I have no such information,” was the terse reply of Pandey when journalists asked about reports that the AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen, who hails from Kolkata, has declined the government job following the hijab incident.
Pandey, however, sought to put a lid on the controversy by asserting that the NDA in the State has always worked for the empowerment of women.
He said that the issue was being blown up proportionately by the media and some organisations.
A major political row was triggered after Nitish, while distributing appointment letters to doctors, pulled down the hijab of Parveen. The video capturing those moments went viral on social media.
Parveen was among 10 Ayush doctors who had turned up at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday to receive their letters of appointment.
When Parveen's turn came, the 75-year-old CM pointed towards her veil (Hijab) and exclaimed 'What is this?' before pulling it down and exposing her face.
Later, there were rumours that Parveen had declined the job.
Meanwhile, the health department has given a 15-day ultimatum to 19 AYUSH doctors who have not joined since July. Nusarat Parveen is among them.
The department clarified that those who would not join within the stipulated period would be construed as not wanting to join.
“We can not keep the post vacant for long as it was hampering the work and people were made to suffer due to the shortage of manpower,” a senior health department official said.
Nitish’s security has been tightened in the wake of a video threat message from a Pakistan-based underworld don over the controversy. The Cyber police station in Patna has registered a case against the underworld don and initiated a probe.
Director General of police Vinay Kumar said that the case has been handed over to Patna Inspector General of Police Jitendra Rana to monitor the investigation. “Since the case is sensitive, we have entrusted Patna IG to monitor the investigation,” he told the media.
The incident has drawn criticism from far and wide, including many West Asian countries, and the JD (U) president is facing accusations of disrespecting Muslim traditions, allegedly in line with the 'RSS agenda'.
Union minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh, however, defended Nitish’s action and said that it does not matter whether she joins duty or not. “Woh refuse kare ya jahannum mein jaye (She can refuse or go to hell),” Singh told reporters on the Parliament premises on Thursday when asked about the doctor’s reported decision not to take up the job.