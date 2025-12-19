Hijab row: Bihar official claims Dr Nusrat will join duty on December 20

PATNA: The ongoing hijab controversy involving Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is likely to be resolved after an official said on Friday that the Muslim woman doctor, whose hijab was pulled off by Nitish, would join the duty on Saturday (December 20).

Principal of Government Tibbi College and Hospital in Patna, Dr Mahfoozur Rahman, claimed that Ayush doctor Nusrat Parveen’s family confirmed that she would join the duty.

Dr Nusrat is a first-year postgraduate student in the same college.

Dr Ramman told media persons that Praveen’s family had confirmed that she would join the duty on Saturday.

“I spoke to Parveen’s husband, relatives and her classmates. They told me that she would join duty on December 20. She has to first join the Government Tibbi College and Hospital, and later she will be shifted to her place of posting. Her family members and classmates have assured me that she would join duty,” Rahman said.

A day earlier, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said that he had not known that the concerned female doctor might not join her duty.

“I have no such information,” was the terse reply of Pandey when journalists asked about reports that the AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen, who hails from Kolkata, has declined the government job following the hijab incident.

Pandey, however, sought to put a lid on the controversy by asserting that the NDA in the State has always worked for the empowerment of women.

He said that the issue was being blown up proportionately by the media and some organisations.