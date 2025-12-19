Judicial Commission probing Leh violence to record oral statements from today

SRINAGAR: The Judicial Inquiry Commission probing the September 24 violence in Leh, which was one of the worst violence in the cold desert of Ladakh Union Territory, would start recording the oral statements from Friday.

The Judicial Commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Dr B S Chauhan, has been formed to conduct a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the September 24 violence during a protest for statehood and the 6th schedule in Leh. In the police firing, four persons were killed and 80 others injured while the protestors set afire the office of BJP and LAHDC Leh and private and public cars.

"The Commission has already collected and examined the written proceedings and statements submitted earlier as part of the preliminary process. In continuation of the inquiry, the Commission will commence recording oral statements from December 19 (Friday)," an official statement said.

The officials and officers, who were assigned duties on the day of the incident, would be called upon to appear before the Commission and record their statements.

Besides, individuals who have already submitted their written statements will be requested to present themselves before the Commission to give their oral testimony in person before Justice Dr BS Chauhan.