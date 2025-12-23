Nearly 95 lakh voters removed from draft rolls after SIR in three states, UT

Nearly 95 lakh voters have been removed from the draft electoral rolls published on Tuesday after the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar.
In Madhya Pradesh, names of 42.74 lakh electors (7%) out of the total 5.74 crore were removed from the draft rolls. In Kerala, the names of 24.08 lakh of the over 2.78 crore electors were removed from the draft rolls.
In Chhattisgarh, out of 2.12 crore electors, names of as many as 27.34 lakh were removed. In case of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, out of 3.10 lakh electors, 64,000 electors did not figure in the draft rolls.
Madhya Pradesh
Out of the 42,74,160 names that were removed from the electoral rolls, 19.19 lakh were men, while 23.64 lakh were women. The total number of voters who filled up the SIR enumeration forms stands at over 5.31 crore.
As many as 8,65, 832 voters remained unmapped, as the details of their parents or grandparents were not found in the 2003 voter roll. These voters will be given a week's time to appear personally with any of the 13 documents mentioned by the Election Commission and get their names added in the final list, which will be published on February 21, 2026.
According to the state's Chief Electoral Officer S K Jha, out of the excluded voters, 31.51 lakh were absent (shifted out of the state or were absent during the enumeration exercise), 8.46 lakh were deceased, and 2.77 lakh were duplicate (whose name was found to be existing in multiple constituencies).
Large number of deletions were recorded at Indore, Jabalpur and Bhopal.
The newly created Pandhurna, Alirajpur, Umaria and Sidhi recorded lesser number of deletions.
Kerala
Of the deleted names, 6,49,885 pertain to deceased persons, 6,45,548 voters were found to be untraceable, and 8,16,221 voters were identified as having permanently shifted from their registered addresses.
In addition, 1,36,029 duplicate voters and 1,60,830 voters falling under other categories were identified.
Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar, addressing a press conference, said the draft list has been published on the Election Commission's website and copies have also been handed over to political parties.
Kelkar said that as part of the SIR, a voter mapping exercise was also carried out till December 18.
"We were able to complete 93 per cent of the voter mapping by December 18. Most of the unmapped cases were reported from urban and semi-urban areas such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Ernakulam," he said.
He said that the mapping exercise is still continuing.
After the mapping process is completed, electoral registration officers (EROs) will decide on hearings for non-mapped voters.
"Notices will be issued to voters to be heard. The hearings will be decentralised so as not to cause inconvenience to the public," he said.
He said the notices would contain detailed instructions, including the reasons for the hearing and the documents to be produced, and would be served through booth-level officers.
Responding to queries on the high number of untraceable voters, Kelkar said booth-level officers had visited the addresses three times to serve enumeration forms but were unable to locate the voters.
"We made all efforts to trace the voters as directed by the Election Commission," he said.
Kelkar said those whose names are not included in the draft list will have to submit fresh applications for inclusion in the electoral roll.
According to the EC, the draft electoral rolls can be accessed through the poll body's website or the Booth Level Officers. Claims and objections can be filed until January 22, and any eligible voter whose name has been removed can apply for inclusion using Form 6.
The second phase of the SIR will run from January 22 to February 14, after which the final electoral roll for the states and UT will be published on February 21.
(With inputs from PTI)