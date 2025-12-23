Nearly 95 lakh voters removed from draft rolls after SIR in three states, UT

Nearly 95 lakh voters have been removed from the draft electoral rolls published on Tuesday after the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar.

In Madhya Pradesh, names of 42.74 lakh electors (7%) out of the total 5.74 crore were removed from the draft rolls. In Kerala, the names of 24.08 lakh of the over 2.78 crore electors were removed from the draft rolls.

In Chhattisgarh, out of 2.12 crore electors, names of as many as 27.34 lakh were removed. In case of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, out of 3.10 lakh electors, 64,000 electors did not figure in the draft rolls.

Madhya Pradesh

Out of the 42,74,160 names that were removed from the electoral rolls, 19.19 lakh were men, while 23.64 lakh were women. The total number of voters who filled up the SIR enumeration forms stands at over 5.31 crore.

As many as 8,65, 832 voters remained unmapped, as the details of their parents or grandparents were not found in the 2003 voter roll. These voters will be given a week's time to appear personally with any of the 13 documents mentioned by the Election Commission and get their names added in the final list, which will be published on February 21, 2026.

According to the state's Chief Electoral Officer S K Jha, out of the excluded voters, 31.51 lakh were absent (shifted out of the state or were absent during the enumeration exercise), 8.46 lakh were deceased, and 2.77 lakh were duplicate (whose name was found to be existing in multiple constituencies).

Large number of deletions were recorded at Indore, Jabalpur and Bhopal.

The newly created Pandhurna, Alirajpur, Umaria and Sidhi recorded lesser number of deletions.