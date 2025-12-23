Replacing MGNREGA is 'historic mistake': Sachin Pilot

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot on Monday termed the central government replacing the rural employment law MGNREGA, as a "historic mistake" and a systematic attack on the livelihood chances of those amongst us, who have the least.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister also accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of constantly fueling "political vendetta" by falsely framing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

"The government of India has made a historic mistake. For the first time in history, since we got independence, a scheme or programme launched after the name of the father of the nation has been changed.

The government has single handedly destroyed the only financial safety net rural India had through an erstwhile programme called MGNREGA," Pilot said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, MGNREGA has been repealed without any discussion with state governments, stakeholders, civil society.

The parliament was used to display the "brute force of the majority", to push through legislation.

The new legislation is a systematic attack on the livelihood chances of those amongst us who have the least, he said, adding that "Look at the bill that was passed. Earlier (MGNREGA) was a demand driven scheme. Now it is overly centralised. The government of India will decide what works have to be done at what point.

While we (through MGNREGA) had empowered the Gram Sabhas."