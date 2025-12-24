In a remarkable feat, Gujarat crosses five lakh rooftop solar system installations mark
AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has scripted a major renewable energy milestone by installing more than five lakh rooftop solar systems, generating a combined capacity of 1,879 megawatts, firmly placing the State at the forefront of India’s clean energy transition.
Achieved under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the feat reinforces Gujarat’s dominance in rooftop solar adoption and will take centre stage at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Renewable Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot.
The achievement doesn’t stand alone.
Gujarat has so far installed over 11 lakh rooftop solar systems cumulatively across schemes, a figure that underlines the state’s long-term, policy-driven push towards renewable energy leadership. From vision to execution, Gujarat continues to set the national benchmark.
This surge reflects the Prime Minister’s renewable energy roadmap and the hands-on governance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, whose citizen-centric policies have converted solar power from an ambition into a household reality.
As a result, Gujarat today retains the No. 1 position in rooftop solar installations in India. Significantly, the State has already achieved 50 per cent of its target of 10 lakh residential rooftop solar installations, a goal set for March 2027, marking a decisive halfway milestone in its clean energy journey.
Financial accessibility has played a crucial role, with residential consumers availing Rs 3,778 crore in subsidies, easing the cost burden and accelerating adoption.
To remove procedural hurdles, the Gujarat government rolled out a series of consumer-friendly reforms. These include ₹2,950 assistance for regulatory charges for systems up to 6 kW, waiver of network strengthening charges, and exemption from mandatory net metering agreements.
There is no load limit for residential solar systems; surplus electricity can be sold to the grid, and no banking charges are levied on households, making solar both simple and rewarding.
The subsidy structure further sweetens the deal: ₹30,000 per kW for systems up to 2 kW, ₹18,000 per kW for systems between 2 and 3 kW, and a maximum subsidy of ₹78,000 for installations above 3 kW.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the era now belongs to solar, wind, hybrid energy and green hydrogen, adding that Gujarat had anticipated this transition well in advance.
He noted that the State now contributes a significant share to India’s renewable capacity, with rooftop solar emerging as its strongest pillar made possible under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
From January 10, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot will spotlight real-life rooftop solar success stories, homes slashing power bills and communities feeding surplus electricity back into the grid.
Together, they tell one story: how PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna is not just lighting homes, but reshaping Gujarat’s energy future.