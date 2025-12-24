In a remarkable feat, Gujarat crosses five lakh rooftop solar system installations mark

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has scripted a major renewable energy milestone by installing more than five lakh rooftop solar systems, generating a combined capacity of 1,879 megawatts, firmly placing the State at the forefront of India’s clean energy transition.

Achieved under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the feat reinforces Gujarat’s dominance in rooftop solar adoption and will take centre stage at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Renewable Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot.

The achievement doesn’t stand alone.

Gujarat has so far installed over 11 lakh rooftop solar systems cumulatively across schemes, a figure that underlines the state’s long-term, policy-driven push towards renewable energy leadership. From vision to execution, Gujarat continues to set the national benchmark.

This surge reflects the Prime Minister’s renewable energy roadmap and the hands-on governance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, whose citizen-centric policies have converted solar power from an ambition into a household reality.