BMC polls: Congress gambit to go solo reshapes Opposition contest in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Congress' decision to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently has fragmented the Opposition space in the Mumbai civic battle and turned the January 15 polls into a multi-cornered contest.

The party cited the alignment between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's MNS as the reason for opting out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) arrangement for the civic polls.

According to political observers, the Congress' move to go solo, focusing on local issues and ideological clarity, reflects strategic recalibration and political vulnerability.

It is a bold gambit but one fraught with risk in a political landscape dominated by well-entrenched alliances and resurgent rivals, they said.

How the Congress navigates this terrain in Mumbai could have long-lasting implications for its political fortunes in Maharashtra and beyond, they said.

Historically, the Congress was a dominant force in Mumbai's civic politics, but the last three decades have seen a steady decline in its seat share.

In the last polls in 2017, the then undivided Shiv Sena (84) and BJP (82) were neck-and-neck, while the Congress' tally plunged to just 31 seats.

Congress leaders said they could not align with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) due to ideological differences, particularly over its stand on linguistic identity and migrant issues, which they argue run contrary to their party's inclusive image.

"We cannot be part of an alliance that promotes divisive politics," Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has said.

The Congress strategy is aimed at consolidating minority, Dalit and migrant voters, sections that may be uncomfortable with the MNS' links with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, said party leaders.

MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), while the Mahayuti consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP under Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The Congress has also indicated that its campaign will focus on local issues such as infrastructure, flooding, air pollution and alleged corruption in the functioning of the BMC.