Congress leaders on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, saying his humility, honesty and legacy would continue to inspire future generations.
Singh, who died last year at the age of 92, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam for five terms from 1991, including during his 10-year tenure as prime minister. He also served as finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao-led government and as the RBI governor between 1982 and 1985.
Describing Singh as a transformative leader, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he reshaped the country’s economic path, expanded opportunities for millions through economic reforms and lifted large numbers of people out of poverty.
“Known for his humility, integrity, and wisdom, he led with dignity and compassion, ensuring that progress remained inclusive and welfare reached those most in need. The rights-based paradigm is a testament to that approach. We had built a stronger India under his vision,” he said.
“We pay our heartfelt tribute to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service and lasting reforms shall continue to inspire generations,” the Congress chief said in a post on X.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the former prime minister.
“Through his visionary leadership, he empowered India economically. His historic efforts and bold decisions for the underprivileged and poor gave India a new identity on the world stage,” Gandhi said.
“His humility, hard work, and honesty will always be an inspiration to all of us,” the former Congress President added.
The Congress wote in a post on X, “We remember a statesman of integrity, humility, and vision. His leadership strengthened India’s economy and democracy. Tributes to the Prime Minister who served the nation selflessly and with determination.”
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Manmohan Singh ji was a strong believer in equality, a strong, courageous, and dignified figure, truly dedicated to the nation’s progress. His simplicity, honesty, and dedication to his country will always inspire us all.”
Born on September 26, 1932, Singh was an eminent economist and served as India’s 13th prime minister, holding office from 2004 to 2014. For many, the Congress veteran’s name remains synonymous with the transformative changes of that era.
His UPA government introduced landmark initiatives, including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) 2005, later renamed MGNREGA — which has now been changed to the VB–G RAM G Act — and the Right to Information Act (RTI) in 2005, which significantly improved transparency between the government and the public.
Between 1991 and 1996, Singh served as India’s finance minister, during which he played a pivotal role in implementing comprehensive economic reforms that earned him worldwide recognition.