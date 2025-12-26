'Built a stronger India under his vision': Congress pays tribute to Manmohan Singh on death anniversary

Congress leaders on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, saying his humility, honesty and legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Singh, who died last year at the age of 92, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam for five terms from 1991, including during his 10-year tenure as prime minister. He also served as finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao-led government and as the RBI governor between 1982 and 1985.

Describing Singh as a transformative leader, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he reshaped the country’s economic path, expanded opportunities for millions through economic reforms and lifted large numbers of people out of poverty.

“Known for his humility, integrity, and wisdom, he led with dignity and compassion, ensuring that progress remained inclusive and welfare reached those most in need. The rights-based paradigm is a testament to that approach. We had built a stronger India under his vision,” he said.

“We pay our heartfelt tribute to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service and lasting reforms shall continue to inspire generations,” the Congress chief said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the former prime minister.

“Through his visionary leadership, he empowered India economically. His historic efforts and bold decisions for the underprivileged and poor gave India a new identity on the world stage,” Gandhi said.

“His humility, hard work, and honesty will always be an inspiration to all of us,” the former Congress President added.