Sambalpur migrant worker lynching case: Zero FIR filed in Bengal, says CM Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said a zero FIR has been filed at Suti police station in Murshidabad district in connection with the lynching of a Bengali Muslim migrant worker in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

The chief minister also said that a police team from West Bengal has travelled to Sambalpur to investigate the case.

The victim, identified as Juel Rana, was allegedly beaten to death following an altercation over a bidi in Sambalpur on Wednesday.

Addressing the issue in a post on X, Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned what she described as “brutal oppression, harassment and violence” against Bengali-speaking people in “every BJP-ruled state”.

“The West Bengal Police have already registered a zero FIR at Suti police station and arrested six accused,” she said in the post.

She added, “A police team from West Bengal has travelled to Odisha to carry out the investigation.”

“I strongly condemn the brutal oppression, harassment and violence against Bengali-speaking people in every BJP-ruled state. We stand firmly with those migrant Bengali-speaking families who have been intimidated, victimised and subjected to inhuman treatment, and assure them of all possible support,” the chief minister said.

“It is deeply unfortunate that a young migrant worker from the Suti area of Jangipur in Murshidabad was again beaten to death in Sambalpur on December 24,” she added.