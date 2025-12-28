Tharoor calls for discipline, backs Digvijaya amid RSS praise row; Khera draws hard ideological line

Amid the political row triggered by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks praising the organisational strength of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday came out in support of Singh, stressing the need for discipline and internal reforms within the Congress.

Tharoor said discipline was essential for any political party and that the Congress, with its long history, had much to learn from its own past. “We have a history of 140 years, and we can learn a lot from it. We can learn from ourselves, too. Discipline is very important in any party,” he said. Emphasising organisational strengthening as a shared objective, Tharoor added, “Even I want our organisation to strengthen. There should be discipline in our organisation. Digvijaya Singh can speak for himself.”

Backing Singh’s broader argument, Tharoor said the Congress must focus on improving internal discipline and organisational strength to face political challenges more effectively. Asked whether he had spoken to Singh after the controversy, Tharoor said conversations between them were natural. “We are friends, and having a conversation is natural. The organisation must be strengthened, there is no question about it,” he said.