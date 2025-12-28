Tharoor calls for discipline, backs Digvijaya amid RSS praise row; Khera draws hard ideological line

Amid the political row triggered by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks praising the organisational strength of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday came out in support of Singh, stressing the need for discipline and internal reforms within the Congress.
Tharoor said discipline was essential for any political party and that the Congress, with its long history, had much to learn from its own past. “We have a history of 140 years, and we can learn a lot from it. We can learn from ourselves, too. Discipline is very important in any party,” he said. Emphasising organisational strengthening as a shared objective, Tharoor added, “Even I want our organisation to strengthen. There should be discipline in our organisation. Digvijaya Singh can speak for himself.”
Backing Singh’s broader argument, Tharoor said the Congress must focus on improving internal discipline and organisational strength to face political challenges more effectively. Asked whether he had spoken to Singh after the controversy, Tharoor said conversations between them were natural. “We are friends, and having a conversation is natural. The organisation must be strengthened, there is no question about it,” he said.
Singh had triggered the controversy on Saturday after sharing a 1995 photograph showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader L K Advani. In his post, Singh said the image reflected how grassroots workers in the RSS and the BJP could rise to top positions, describing it as the “power of organisation”. Though he later clarified that he remained a strong opponent of the RSS and the BJP, the post drew sharp reactions within the party.
In contrast to Tharoor’s remarks, Congress Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera took a hard line against Singh’s comments, saying there was “nothing to learn from the RSS”. Taking a sharp swipe, Khera linked the RSS to Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.
“There’s nothing to learn from the RSS. What can an organisation known for Godse teach an organisation founded by Gandhi?” Khera said, underlining the ideological divide within the party over Singh’s remarks.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot also reiterated on Sunday that the opposition party is united, but everyone has the right to their own opinion, in response to Digvijaya Singh's remarks.
Speaking to the media, the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister shared his stance on the Digvijay Singh matter regarding the RSS and PM Modi. He dispelled rumours of an internal ideological rift within the Congress.
To explain the situation, he said, "Congress party is united. The country needs a strong opposition. Our intention is to strengthen the organisation. In our party, we have the right to speak about our thoughts."
He added that Digvijaya Singh said what he wanted, but the encompassing goal of every Congress member is to strengthen the opposition leaders.
"He said whatever he had to, and after that, he also gave his clarification. All the Congress leaders have only one goal to strengthen Kharge and Rahul ji," added Pilot.