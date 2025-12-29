SC stays Delhi HC order suspending life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the sentence and grant bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"We stay the Delhi High Court order. Notice issued," a three-judge bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice AG Masih said.

While issuing notice to Sengar on the plea filed by the CBI challenging the Delhi High Court verdict which suspended Sengar's sentence and released him on bail during the pendency of his appeal against conviction, the apex court flagged certain substantial questions of law arising from the High Court’s suspension order.

The apex court observed and questioned as to whether the High Court examined conviction under Section 376(2)(i) IPC (Indian Penal Code) at all or not in the case.



"The matter requires consideration. We are inclined to stay the order. General principle is once someone has been released, person will be heard. But here, he continues to be in custody (in a separate case)", the CJI said.



The top court observed that amendments to POCSO relate to enhancement of punishment, not creation of a new offence, as it stressed that even “finest judges are prone to errors” and judicial scrutiny is part of the system.