SC to hear suo motu case concerning 'definition' of the Aravalli range

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's three-judge special vacation bench is expected to hear the suo motu cognisance case it has taken on the crucial issue concerning the definition of the Aravalli range on December 29.

The hearing assumes significance as the top court will hear the matter on several key points that require consideration for a broader view on the issue of the definition of Aravalli.

The three-judge vacation bench led by CJI Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih is likely to hear the case.

The matter was listed as Case | In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and ancillary issues, in the top court for hearing.

In its judgment on November 20 this year, the Bench led by the then Chief Justice BR Gavai accepted the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) committee's recommended operational definition for the Aravali Hills and Ranges in the context of mining.

The apex court, while accepting a uniform, scientific definition of the Aravalli hills, imposed a ban on fresh mining leases across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until expert reports are finalised.