From racial slurs to brutal murder: Dehradun killing sparks outrage, father alleges police apathy

DEHRADUN: The tragic death of 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun has sparked nationwide outrage. Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have criticised the ruling administration, while Angel’s grieving father has alleged initial negligence by the local police.
Angel Chakma, whose father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, is a serving BSF jawan in Manipur, succumbed to critical injuries sustained in an alleged assault on 9 December.
Rushing from Manipur, Tarun Prasad Chakma shared his unbearable grief, stating that his primary aim is to ensure no other family endures a similar tragedy. He recalled a chilling phone call from his younger son, Michael, around 6:30 PM on 9 December, reporting that his elder brother had been attacked by local youths.
"I saw my child in a critical state. His left arm and leg were paralysed because he was stabbed twice in the back," the victim’s father told the media. "Blood was flowing from his head. My son was saying, 'Papa, save me.' I assured him I would save him." Chakma was accompanied by his sister-in-law, Deepa, an officer with the Delhi Police, on his urgent journey.
Tarun Prasad Chakma later reviewed CCTV footage from the incident site, which he claims clearly documents the brutality. According to his account, Angel and Michael had gone to the local market to buy vegetables. While Michael was on the phone near their bike, six individuals on a scooter and a motorcycle confronted them.
"They started making comments," the father explained. When Michael attempted to de-escalate the situation after facing racial slurs, he reportedly said, "Brother, why are you saying this, we are Indians too."
"Three people approached my younger son and started provoking him. When he responded, the attackers immediately turned to physical violence," Chakma added.
The footage allegedly shows the assailants first targeting Michael. When Angel intervened to protect his brother, the attackers turned on him with lethal force.
"When my elder son came to save him, they stabbed him twice in the back. Then, they kicked his head and broke his neck. My elder son bled profusely," the father said.
He alleged that the police initially dismissed the matter as minor, saying such incidents happen frequently, and highlighted delays in filing a formal complaint.
SSP Dehradun, Ajay Singh, confirmed that an altercation took place outside a shop on 9 December involving six youths, including individuals from Manipur, Nepal, and the Buxa tribe.
"During the conversation, a scuffle broke out, causing severe injuries to the victim. He died on the morning of 26 December," the SSP said, adding that the police were informed only a day after the incident via a written FIR.
"Following the investigation, all accused have been arrested, except for one individual who remains absconding," he added.
The Congress party has criticised the incident as a failure of governance, particularly affecting vulnerable students. Uttarakhand Congress leader Garima Mahra Dasoni condemned the act, stating, "The brutal murder of Angel Chakma is not just a criminal event; it reflects an India where a student had to declare, 'I am Indian', while dying. This sentence alone is enough to shock the entire nation."