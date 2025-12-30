From racial slurs to brutal murder: Dehradun killing sparks outrage, father alleges police apathy

DEHRADUN: The tragic death of 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun has sparked nationwide outrage. Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have criticised the ruling administration, while Angel’s grieving father has alleged initial negligence by the local police.

Angel Chakma, whose father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, is a serving BSF jawan in Manipur, succumbed to critical injuries sustained in an alleged assault on 9 December.

Rushing from Manipur, Tarun Prasad Chakma shared his unbearable grief, stating that his primary aim is to ensure no other family endures a similar tragedy. He recalled a chilling phone call from his younger son, Michael, around 6:30 PM on 9 December, reporting that his elder brother had been attacked by local youths.

"I saw my child in a critical state. His left arm and leg were paralysed because he was stabbed twice in the back," the victim’s father told the media. "Blood was flowing from his head. My son was saying, 'Papa, save me.' I assured him I would save him." Chakma was accompanied by his sister-in-law, Deepa, an officer with the Delhi Police, on his urgent journey.

Tarun Prasad Chakma later reviewed CCTV footage from the incident site, which he claims clearly documents the brutality. According to his account, Angel and Michael had gone to the local market to buy vegetables. While Michael was on the phone near their bike, six individuals on a scooter and a motorcycle confronted them.