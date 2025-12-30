SIT formed to probe Tripura student's death, police say no evidence so far of racial abuse

DEHRADUN: Dehradun Police has constituted an SIT to investigate the killing of the Tripura student Anjel Chakma here, even as they said the probe so far has found no evidence of racial abuse.

Police said the youth was assaulted after tempers flared up when he objected to some "banter" among the attackers who had come in a group to a liquor shop.

In a press conference, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said police are very close to apprehending the man who allegedly stabbed Anjel in Nepal.

"The complete truth behind the incident will only be known after the arrest of the main accused (Yagyraj) Awasthi, who stabbed Angel," he said.

An SIT has been constituted under the leadership of an officer of the rank of Circle Officer.

He said that the investigation conducted so far has been transferred to the SIT which will ensure that no aspect is overlooked.

He also said that the investigation into the case is being conducted in a fair, independent, and transparent manner, and any new evidence found will be duly recorded.