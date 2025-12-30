Tripura student murder: NESO demands capital punishment for perpetrators, enactment of 'Anti-Racism Act'

GUWAHATI: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has demanded capital punishment for all those who were involved in the killing of Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun.
In a memorandum addressed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the NESO, which is the apex students’ body of the Northeast, further demanded the establishment of at least one special police station for dealing with cases related to racial discrimination and atrocities on people from the region, and the enactment of a stringent law against racial discrimination as the “Anti-Racism Act.”
“…Mr Angel Chakma, who was only 24 years of age, was beaten and stabbed, resulting in his death after struggling for his life for over two weeks in the hospital. His brother, Mr Micheal Chakma, was also assaulted," the memorandum read.
"The only reason being they looked differently from the rest of the Aryan race and were hurled with racial abuses which were demeaning and degrading," it further read.
Condemning the attack, the NESO said people from the Northeast had been facing these kinds of harassment in different parts of the country.
It urged CM Dhami to immediately intervene so that authorities take effective measures which could give mental, social and physical security to the students and people from the Northeast, studying and residing in Dehradun and other parts of Uttarakhand.
The All India Chakma Students’ Union had written to Dhami on Monday, seeking transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the shifting of the trial outside Uttarakhand.
According to the organisation, the family of the deceased has lost faith in Uttarakhand Police due to serious procedural lapses, including a three-day delay in registering the FIR, failure to invoke appropriate sections of law at the initial stage, and alleged attempts by senior police officials to dilute the crime by portraying it as a "fight" while ignoring elements of racial abuse.
Tarun Prasad Chakma, father of the deceased, has already urged the government to ensure the protection of people from the Northeast in mainland India.
"My appeal is that what happened to my son should not happen to other children from the Northeast. The Northeast is also a part of India. We are also Indians," he said.
Angel was beaten up and stabbed multiple times by a group of assailants on December 9. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26.