Tripura student murder: NESO demands capital punishment for perpetrators, enactment of 'Anti-Racism Act'

GUWAHATI: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has demanded capital punishment for all those who were involved in the killing of Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun.

In a memorandum addressed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the NESO, which is the apex students’ body of the Northeast, further demanded the establishment of at least one special police station for dealing with cases related to racial discrimination and atrocities on people from the region, and the enactment of a stringent law against racial discrimination as the “Anti-Racism Act.”

“…Mr Angel Chakma, who was only 24 years of age, was beaten and stabbed, resulting in his death after struggling for his life for over two weeks in the hospital. His brother, Mr Micheal Chakma, was also assaulted," the memorandum read.

"The only reason being they looked differently from the rest of the Aryan race and were hurled with racial abuses which were demeaning and degrading," it further read.

Condemning the attack, the NESO said people from the Northeast had been facing these kinds of harassment in different parts of the country.