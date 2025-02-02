BJP panel alleges ‘big conspiracy’ in Ambedkar statue vandalism in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: The controversy surrounding the attempted vandalism of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar continues to escalate, with a six-member panel formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visited the city on Sunday to probe the incident. The panel termed the act a "big conspiracy," hinting at the involvement of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The delegation was led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, Brij Lal. After visiting the site of the damaged statue, he strongly condemned the act, calling it an unacceptable attack on the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"The incident that occurred on January 26 is extremely unfortunate. Protests against it have erupted across the country, and opposition to it has been expressed in various states. However, neither AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, nor Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has visited Amritsar to address the issue. Kejriwal is a habitual liar and the biggest opponent of the Constitution and Babasaheb," Lal alleged.

He further claimed that the act was not carried out by a single individual but was part of a larger conspiracy. "This is not the work of one person; this is a well-planned conspiracy. The Aam Aadmi Party also seems to be involved in this, having created a state of lawlessness in Punjab. This incident will not be tolerated, and we will conduct a thorough investigation," he asserted.