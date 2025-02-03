Maha Kumbh stampede: SC rejects PIL, asks petitioner to move Allahabad HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order rejected a PIL filed by lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, seeking proper implementation of specific guidelines and regulations to ensure the safety of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh where at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a stampede on January 29.

While acknowledging that the incident (the stampede) was something of concern, the apex court, asked the petitioner, Tiwari to approach the Allahabad High Court with his prayers.

"Not entertaining the petition. You can move the High Court," said, the two-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Justice PV Sanjay Kumar.

Advocate Tiwari, pleaded to the apex court for some directions on the issue citing that such incidents of stampedes have become regular. The petitioner also sought directions to formulate policies and regulations.

On the other hand, former Attorney General (AG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, opposed the PIL and said, there is already a judicial commission.

"A judicial inquiry is underway into the incident. There is also a similar petition filed in the High Court," Rohatgi submitted to the top court.