63-year-old man dies of suspected GBS in Pune; total fatalities rise to six

PUNE: The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) deaths in Maharashtra's Pune district has risen to six after a 63-year-old man died, a health official has said.

The man was admitted to a hospital in the Sinhgad Road area after he complained of fever, loose motions and weakness in the lower limb and was diagnosed with GBS, the official said on Thursday.

"His condition deteriorated on Wednesday and he died of acute ischemic stroke," the Pune Municipal Corporation health official said.