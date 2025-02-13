Lok Sabha adjourned till March 10 after uproar over JPC report on Waqf Bill

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till March 10, bringing the first part of the Budget Session to a close on Thursday.

The day saw massive uproar in both Houses after the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tabled its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with Opposition members accusing the government of removing their dissenting notes.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha proceedings were also disrupted by protests as the JPC report was tabled in the Upper House. LoP Mallikarjun Kharge called the report "anti-democratic", citing the alleged rejection of the Opposition's dissent.

JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagadambika Pal tabled the panel's report in Lok Sabha amid protests, as opposition members stormed the Well of the House and raised slogans.

This prompted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to respond to the Opposition's allegations, stating that the government had no objection to adding the dissent notes.

"Some members of the Opposition have raised concern that their views have not been included completely (in the Waqf JPC report). I want to say on behalf of my party that considering the concerns of the Opposition, anything may be added, my party has no objection," he said.

As the House convened at 2 pm, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Income Tax Bill, 2025, amid opposition parties opposing its introduction. She also urged the Speaker to refer the Income Tax Bill, 2025, to Select Committee of Lok Sabha.

Notably, Lok Sabha proceedings were earlier adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by Opposition members over allocation of the Khavda energy project to the Adani Group after a media report accused the government of relaxing national security protocols along the Pakistan border to make way for the project.

Following the uproar over the Waqf Bill House proceedings were adjourned till March 10, with the first part of the Budget session recording a productivity of 112%. "The proceedings of the House are adjourned till 11 am on March 10," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced.

"The debate during Motion of Thanks following President's address went on for 17 hours and 23 minutes with 173 MPs participating in the productive discussion. During the debate on budget, 170 members participated in discussions which went on for 16 hours and 13 minutes," the Speaker said.

Notablt, the second part of the Budget session will be held from March 10 to April 4.