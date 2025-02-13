Manipur political uncertainty continues as BJP delays leadership decision

IMPHAL: Four days after N Biren Singh resigned as Manipur chief minister, the political situation in the state remains uncertain with the ruling BJP yet to decide on a new leader.

Meanwhile, state forest minister Th.Bishwajit left Imphal for Guwahati on Wednesday evening, and no official reason has been cited for his visit to the neighbouring state.

Despite several rounds of discussions between BJP's northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and party legislators, the deadlock persists with some lawmakers suggesting that the final decision may rest with the Centre.

Patra has met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla twice over the past two days.

On Tuesday, Patra, accompanied by state party president A Sharda Devi, held talks with Bhalla, and on Wednesday, he met the governor again.

Patra also held a meeting with BJP MLAs, including state consumer affairs minister L Susindro and MLA Karam Shyam, to discuss the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Shyam had said there was no constitutional crisis following Singh's decision to step down and the ongoing issues would be resolved by the Centre with the help of legislators.

Responding to a question on the expiry of the maximum six-month interval between two consecutive sessions of the state assembly, Shyam said, "Let's see what happens."

Asked if the name of the new chief minister would be announced, Shyam laughed and declined to comment.

Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar, meanwhile, questioned the purpose of Patra's visit to the state and asked if he intended to resolve the leadership crisis. The Congress legislator said Patra should have taken the lead to appoint a new CM by discussing with the BJP MLAs.

"His visit is to ensure that there is no assembly session and the issues of the state remain sidelined. So far, he has not made any comment either," the former Speaker added.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that with no one staking claim to form the government so far, the BJP-ruled Manipur may head towards a constitutional crisis. If the situation remains so, the state is likely to be under President's rule, they said.

The Governor has already declared the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which was set to commence on February 10, as null and void. The last session of the assembly in the restive state concluded on August 12, 2024.