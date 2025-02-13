Uttarakhand government ensures privacy in UCC registration

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has assured citizens that all personal information submitted during the registration process under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will remain confidential and will not be accessible to third parties. Officials emphasized that only the registration number will be made public to ensure no personal details are disclosed.
"Only the registration number will be made public, ensuring that no personal information is disclosed," an official spokesperson stated.
Despite the implementation of the UCC in the state, concerns persist regarding the confidentiality of information shared during the registration process. As the state adapts to this new legal framework, officials have reiterated their commitment to protecting citizens' privacy.
In a recent clarification, the government confirmed that information provided during the registration process will not be shared with any third party. According to Additional Secretary of Home, Nivedita Kukreti, "Privacy has been given the utmost priority in the Uniform Civil Code."
The government clarified in a statement that personal details such as names, addresses, mobile numbers, Aadhaar numbers, religion, and caste will not be made public at any level. Officials assured citizens that their information would remain secure.
"The registration number under the code will be available publicly, which is now also visible on the website," officials stated, reaffirming their commitment to privacy in the UCC registration process.
Additionally, only the individual who has applied under the UCC can request information related to their application, either personally or through a joint application with another person. No other individual will have access to this information.
Further emphasizing the confidentiality of registration details, Additional Secretary Nivedita Kukreti stated, "The information regarding registrations will only be sent to the local police station for record-keeping purposes. Access to the details provided in the registration will be limited to the concerned station officer and will occur only under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police."
She also warned against any misuse of information, stating, "If there is any misuse of information at any level, appropriate action will be taken against the individual involved in accordance with regulations."
As the UCC takes effect in Uttarakhand, the government continues to stress its commitment to protecting citizens' privacy and ensuring that personal information remains secure.