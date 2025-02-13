Uttarakhand government ensures privacy in UCC registration

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has assured citizens that all personal information submitted during the registration process under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will remain confidential and will not be accessible to third parties. Officials emphasized that only the registration number will be made public to ensure no personal details are disclosed.

"Only the registration number will be made public, ensuring that no personal information is disclosed," an official spokesperson stated.

Despite the implementation of the UCC in the state, concerns persist regarding the confidentiality of information shared during the registration process. As the state adapts to this new legal framework, officials have reiterated their commitment to protecting citizens' privacy.