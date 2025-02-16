Rajasthan Congress leaders mourn stampede deaths; slam BJP for poor crowd management

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress leaders expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of 18 people in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night.

They criticised the BJP-led central government and the railway authorities for inadequate crowd management, particularly in light of the large number of devotees travelling for the Kumbh Mela.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that better arrangements could have prevented such a devastating incident. "It is extremely sad to hear about the loss of so many lives in this stampede. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families affected by this unfortunate event," he said.

Gehlot further emphasised the need for accountability, stating, "Proper arrangements should have been put in place to manage the massive crowd of Kumbh devotees, which could have averted this tragedy. I hope strict action will be taken against those responsible. The Railway Ministry must ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also expressed grief over the incident, calling it "deeply saddening and heartbreaking." He added, "The loss of so many lives, including children, in this tragic accident is extremely painful. I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving families and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Immediate and effective measures must be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future."