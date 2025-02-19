Punjab Child Rights Panel urges action against YouTubers Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina over vulgar content

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has urged the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to take action against YouTubers Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, and other participants of India’s Got Latent for allegedly using vulgar language on a public platform.

The commission has also written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, calling for clear guidelines to curb obscene and inappropriate content on OTT platforms.

The letters were issued following a complaint by Punditrao C. Dharenavar, an assistant professor of sociology at Postgraduate Government College, Sector 46, Chandigarh.

In a letter dated February 18, addressed to the NCPCR chairman, Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Kanwardeep Singh stated, "In the larger interest of child welfare and digital content regulation, we urge the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to summon and take action against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia, and other participants of India’s Got Latent to investigate their involvement in using vulgar language on a public platform."