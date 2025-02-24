PM Modi nominates J&K CM Omar Abdullah, actor Mohanlal and others for obesity campaign

NEW DELHI: A day after mentioning in his radio broadcast 'Maan Ki Baat program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life including Jammu-Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, actor Mohanlal, singer Shreya Ghoshal to promote the fight against obesity in the country.
In a post on X , the PM said, "As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger! Collectively, let us make India fitter and healthier. #FightObesity".
The other nominated personalities include Industrialist and philanthropist Anand Mahindra, entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, actor turn politician Dinesh Nerahua, sportsperson Manubhkar, Mirabai Chanu, actor Madhavan and BJP MP in RS SudhaMurty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki baat radio broadcast program on Sunday highlighted how obesity has started affecting lives citing data from WHO and other studies. He had appealed to the people to nominate at least 10 persons who can take the fight against obesity to a wider momentum in the country through practices and precautions including making a good change in their food habits and reducing the use of oil in edibles.