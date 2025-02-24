'Shower of lies': RJD chief Lalu Prasad says PM's Bhagalpur visit for business, not Bihar

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad commented that PM Modi will make false promises during his visit to Bhagalpur on Monday to derive political mileage in upcoming assembly elections.
Turning to his social media account ‘X’ Lalu said, “Aaj phir Jhooth aur jumlo ki barsaat hogi (Lies and gimmicks will shower in Bihar again).” To buttress his point, RJD chief said that several projects of the union government would be launched from Bhagalpur to befool people of Bihar.
He alleged that Bihar would gain nothing from the PM’s visit. “He is visiting Bihar for his interest. It’s his business. There will be no impact with his visit. NDA will not be able to form next government in Bihar. Tejashwi will form the next government,” he told the media.
Reacting to RJD supremo’s remarks, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Bihar is progressing under double engine government. It’s not going down well in Opposition camp. That’s why they are making such ridiculous statements.”
Neeraj said that the people of Bihar have already made up their mind not to give any opportunity to those involved in knee-deep corruption. “Only those who have politically been aligned can make such statements,” JD(U) spokesperson said.
Earlier, leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav raised a voice of dissent, calling out the Centre and state government for its failure to deliver on promise made to state.
“There will be no election in the country this year. The only election will be held in Bihar,” he added.
He said the elections in Delhi have already concluded. “We have already said that everyone will go to Bihar and people will flock to Bihar. Their only destination will be Bihar,” he had told the media, referring to PM’s visit to Bhagalpur.
He lamented that the state was at the bottom in several key development indices despite being a double engine government.
“Bihar gave these people an opportunity to run double engine government for about 20 years. Narendra Modi has been PM for last 11 years and Nitish has been serving as CM for 20 years. But state remains at the bottom in several key development indices,” he asserted.
To drive home his point, Tejashwi cited the example of state’s per capita income, investment and farmers’ income. “Bihar still ranks lowest in the per capita income and investment. Bihar ranks lowest in farmers’ income. Bihar is number one in terms of unemployment, migration and poverty,” he added.
He recalled PM Modi’s promises to revive sugar mills in Champaran in north Bihar and accused him of betraying people of Bihar in the union budget.
Assembly elections are due to be held in October-November. PM Modi is set to kickstart the election campaign from Bhagalpur by launching and dedicating several projects on Monday.