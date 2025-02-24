'Shower of lies': RJD chief Lalu Prasad says PM's Bhagalpur visit for business, not Bihar

Earlier, leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav raised a voice of dissent, calling out the Centre and state government for its failure to deliver on promise made to state.

“There will be no election in the country this year. The only election will be held in Bihar,” he added.

He said the elections in Delhi have already concluded. “We have already said that everyone will go to Bihar and people will flock to Bihar. Their only destination will be Bihar,” he had told the media, referring to PM’s visit to Bhagalpur.

He lamented that the state was at the bottom in several key development indices despite being a double engine government.

“Bihar gave these people an opportunity to run double engine government for about 20 years. Narendra Modi has been PM for last 11 years and Nitish has been serving as CM for 20 years. But state remains at the bottom in several key development indices,” he asserted.

To drive home his point, Tejashwi cited the example of state’s per capita income, investment and farmers’ income. “Bihar still ranks lowest in the per capita income and investment. Bihar ranks lowest in farmers’ income. Bihar is number one in terms of unemployment, migration and poverty,” he added.

He recalled PM Modi’s promises to revive sugar mills in Champaran in north Bihar and accused him of betraying people of Bihar in the union budget.

Assembly elections are due to be held in October-November. PM Modi is set to kickstart the election campaign from Bhagalpur by launching and dedicating several projects on Monday.