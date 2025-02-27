PM Modi reflects on Mahakumbh, calls it a festival of unity

NEW DELHI: A day after the 42-day long Mahakumbh concluded,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thurday penned his thoughts on it in a blog post describing "Mahakumbh" a Mahakumbh of unity.

"Mahakumbh was completed ...Mahayagya of unity was completed. In the Mahakumbh of Ekta (unity)in Prayagraj, the way 140 crore countrymen have been attached to this one festival at one time for the entire 45 days, the overwhelms it! ", Modi said in the blog.

Describing the Mahakumbh as delivering a message to the world, the prime minister said, "I have tried to submit the thoughts that came to mind on the completion of Mahakumbh…", before writing in detail. "Looking at the scenes of Mahakumbh, the feelings that have arisen in my mind from the very beginning, which have become more confirmed in the last 45 days, my faith has been strengthened many times about the bright future of the nation. The way 140 crore countrymen made the Mahakumbh of unity in Prayagraj a great identity of today's world, it is amazing".