SC pulls up Punjab officials for creating false impression on breaking Dallewal's fast

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Punjab government and said its officials and some farmer leaders are creating a false impression in media that attempts are being made to break farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said it needs to clarify that court has never directed to break Dallewal's protest but is only concerned with his health and wants medical aid to be provided to him urgently.

Justice Surya Kant said the court does not want to say much but it appears that Punjab government officials and some farmer leaders are making irresponsible statements in media to further complicate the situation on the ground.

"We need to check the bonafide of some farmer leaders towards Dallewal," the bench observed.