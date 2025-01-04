'My life not as important as yours': Dallewal tells farmers at Khanauri Mahapanchayat

CHANDIGARH: Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border), farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Saturday said that he is more concerned about the lives of his fellow farmers who are "reeling under distress" due to the challenges in the sector.
"My life is not as important as the lives of lakhs of Indian farmers, who are reeling under distress. Already over seven lakh farmers have died by suicide owing to the distress in the farming sector," Dallewal said.
Addressing a massive gathering of farmers, Dallewal on the 40th day of his fast-unto-death, urged them to ensure representation from every village at the Khanauri border, where farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by Haryana Police.
Speaking of his fast, a fragile Dallewal said that the police made several attempts to take him to the hospital, but they were foiled by the volunteers.
Thanking the protesting farmers for their steadfast support, Dallewal urged them to remain united in the struggle.
The 70-year old leader's words resonated with the audience, drawing loud cheers and renewed pledges of commitment to the movement. There was a massive turn up of crowd at the Mahapanchayat to listen to Dallewal as hours before he underwent an ECG test and his report was stated to be normal. He thanked the people for turning up in large numbers.
Meanwhile, doctors attending Dallewal advised that he should not speak much as it could deteriorate his health.
According to sources, bringing him on the stage amid the cold wave was a challenge as his blood pressure was fluctuating. A makeshift cubical was built on the stage from where Dallewal addressed the gathering.
The venue of the mahapanchayat was spread over a four-kilometer stretch along the highway in Khanauri, which is otherwise known as truck scrap yard of Punjab which was transformed into a bustling tent city.
With a Supreme Court order directing the Punjab government to hospitalise Dallewal immediately, the farmers, in a stunning show of solidarity, fortified the area at Khanauri with over 100 trailers parked next to each other and some even welded together.
Besides, some 700 farmers also give thikri pehra (night vigil) and have set up three checkpoints to monitor and control access to the area. Anti-fog torches were given to volunteers to keep an eye around the pandal where Dallewal was fasting.
Meanwhile, three women activists of farmer organisation, BKU Ekta Ugrahan, were killed and 36 others sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling to SKM Mahapanchayat in Tohana in Haryana met with an accident at Barnala in Punjab. Dallewal also expressed condolences for the farmers who died in the accident.
The three deceased women were identified as Sarbjit Kaur (55), Balbir Kaur (67) and Jabir Kaur, all residents of Kotha Guru village in Bathinda. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital at Barnala, for treatment, from where about a dozen injured persons were discharged after giving treatment.
More than 50 farmers were travelling on the bus.
In another accident, five activists of BKU (Sidhupur) were injuried when their bus met with an accident near Barnala as farmers were going from Dallewala village to Khanauri to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat.
Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotda said that a parallel protest at Tohana in Haryana by the SKM would have no impact on their protest.
After attending the kisan maha panchayat in Tohana, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikai said that the next farmers' agitation will be on the KMP Expressway to block Delhi as a broad outline on this has been prepared for that.
Besides a legally guaranteed MSP, the farmers have been demanding a farm loan waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.