'My life not as important as yours': Dallewal tells farmers at Khanauri Mahapanchayat

CHANDIGARH: Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border), farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Saturday said that he is more concerned about the lives of his fellow farmers who are "reeling under distress" due to the challenges in the sector.

"My life is not as important as the lives of lakhs of Indian farmers, who are reeling under distress. Already over seven lakh farmers have died by suicide owing to the distress in the farming sector," Dallewal said.

Addressing a massive gathering of farmers, Dallewal on the 40th day of his fast-unto-death, urged them to ensure representation from every village at the Khanauri border, where farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by Haryana Police.

Speaking of his fast, a fragile Dallewal said that the police made several attempts to take him to the hospital, but they were foiled by the volunteers.

Thanking the protesting farmers for their steadfast support, Dallewal urged them to remain united in the struggle.

The 70-year old leader's words resonated with the audience, drawing loud cheers and renewed pledges of commitment to the movement. There was a massive turn up of crowd at the Mahapanchayat to listen to Dallewal as hours before he underwent an ECG test and his report was stated to be normal. He thanked the people for turning up in large numbers.