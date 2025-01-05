Nation

Night temperature dips in Kashmir valley, Kokernag coldest at minus 8.1 degrees Celsius

SRINAGAR: The night temperature in the valley dipped sharply, with Kokernag town in south Kashmir freezing at minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

In Srinagar, the mercury settled at a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius while Konibal in Pampore town recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees.

Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a night temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 8.1 degrees and was the coldest place on record in the valley.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter -- that began on December 21 and will end on January 30.

During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

