Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health deteriorates on 47th day of hunger strike

CHANDIGARH: As the fast-unto-death by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered its 47th day, his health has worsened significantly, with low blood pressure, fluctuating vitals, and the looming threat of cardiac arrest.

Leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and the SKM (Non-Political) have urged the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leadership to bring forward their scheduled meeting from 15 January to tomorrow or the day after, proposing that it be held at the Khanauri border instead of Patiala. "Each and every minute is very important," they emphasised.

Dallewal's ketone and uric acid levels are alarmingly high, while his potassium, sodium, chloride, and protein levels have plummeted.

Speaking to this newspaper, Dr Avtar Singh, heading the medical team at the Khanauri border, said: "The condition of Dallewal is critical as his potassium and sodium levels are low and dropping because he is not consuming anything other than water. A drop in sodium levels causes dizziness and difficulty in concentration. His muscle mass has decreased manifold, and he has become like a skeleton. Day by day, his condition is worsening, and his overall health parameters are not good. Now, due to the cold weather, we are keeping our fingers crossed as he is lying in the tractor trolley in such biting cold conditions. Anything can happen at any time."

Dr Singh added: "Now he cannot even sit, so we cannot measure his weight as it is impossible for him to stand. If we try to make him sit for a couple of minutes, his blood pressure drops. His blood pressure is usually around 90. To stabilise it, his legs must be kept elevated. If the pillow supporting his feet is removed, his blood pressure drops further. The pressure stabilises only when his legs are elevated to improve blood flow to the heart and brain. When he lies flat, his blood pressure falls below 90. His vitals are fluctuating, and cardiac arrest can occur at any time."

He further noted: "The pillows under his feet are adjusted to find the optimal height for stability. Even so, he still needs support. He is unable to speak now. He has refused to take any medicine, and we cannot put a drip."

SKM (Non-Political) leader Abhimanyu Kohar shared the latest medical reports, saying: "The tests conducted on Thursday indicate that Dallewal's condition is not at all good. The results are alarming. His uric acid level, which should be between 3.50 and 7.20, is more than 11.64. His protein levels are very low, and his ketone levels, which should be between 0.02 and 0.27, are more than 6.53—some 25 to 30 times higher. His direct bilirubin level is 0.69, whereas it should be less than 0.20. The liver and kidney panel serum result is 1.67, which should be below 1.00. Additionally, his chloride, potassium, and sodium levels are low."