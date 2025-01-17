MEA backs Army Chief's 'standoff' remarks on Ladakh border, cites unresolved de-escalation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday supported Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's remarks, stating there is no contradiction in their position on the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. This comes days after the Army Chief said that a "degree of standoff" exists between the Indian and Chinese militaries in the region.

"We do not see any contradiction between what the Army Chief has said and the position we have taken," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Following an understanding reached on October 21, the Indian and Chinese militaries sides completed the disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Russia on October 23 and agreed to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms, signalling an intention to normalise the relations.

Last month, NSA Ajit Doval travelled to Beijing and held Special Representatives talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the boundary dispute.

At a press conference this week, Gen Dwivedi said there is still a "degree" of standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries and both sides need to sit down and firm up a broader understanding on how to calm down the situation and restore trust.