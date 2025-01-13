India to maintain troop strength in Eastern Ladakh, says Army Chief, citing trust issues

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday that there are no plans to reduce India’s troop deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh until summer, citing the ongoing troop presence on the Chinese side.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the 2025 Army Day, Gen. Dwivedi said the situation along the LAC remains stable but sensitive, despite an existing "degree of standoff."

The army chief said a review of troop deployments could occur before summer, depending on the progress of trust-building measures and the results of ongoing diplomatic discussions. "For now, during winters, we are not looking at reduction in troop levels along the LAC... We are well-poised to deal with any situation," Gen. Dwivedi said."

With the disengagement and patrolling agreements of October 2024 in place, Gen. Dwivedi stressed that troop strength is heavily dependent on trust between the two armies.

"Troop deployment directly depends on the trust factor and the capabilities that have been built on either side..And seeing the current situation, maintaining the current troop levels is needed...During winters, the focus remains on stability, and any changes will only come after a comprehensive review in summer," he said.

The Army chief said since April 2020, both sides have doctored the terrain, and added that troops, stocked up (arms and weapons) and increased troop numbers. "So in these terms there is a degree of standoff," he said.

Regarding future steps, Gen. Dwivedi said these will be determined based on the directions received after the next round of talks between the Special Representatives and the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

The WMCC is coordinated by the foreign ministries of India and China.

To better manage the situation on the ground, the Corps Commanders (Lieutenant Generals commanding the Army's Corps along the LAC) have been empowered to resolve issues.