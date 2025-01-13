India to maintain troop strength in Eastern Ladakh, says Army Chief, citing trust issues

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday that there are no plans to reduce India’s troop deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh until summer, citing the ongoing troop presence on the Chinese side.
Speaking to the media on the eve of the 2025 Army Day, Gen. Dwivedi said the situation along the LAC remains stable but sensitive, despite an existing "degree of standoff."
The army chief said a review of troop deployments could occur before summer, depending on the progress of trust-building measures and the results of ongoing diplomatic discussions. "For now, during winters, we are not looking at reduction in troop levels along the LAC... We are well-poised to deal with any situation," Gen. Dwivedi said."
With the disengagement and patrolling agreements of October 2024 in place, Gen. Dwivedi stressed that troop strength is heavily dependent on trust between the two armies.
"Troop deployment directly depends on the trust factor and the capabilities that have been built on either side..And seeing the current situation, maintaining the current troop levels is needed...During winters, the focus remains on stability, and any changes will only come after a comprehensive review in summer," he said.
The Army chief said since April 2020, both sides have doctored the terrain, and added that troops, stocked up (arms and weapons) and increased troop numbers. "So in these terms there is a degree of standoff," he said.
Regarding future steps, Gen. Dwivedi said these will be determined based on the directions received after the next round of talks between the Special Representatives and the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).
The WMCC is coordinated by the foreign ministries of India and China.
To better manage the situation on the ground, the Corps Commanders (Lieutenant Generals commanding the Army's Corps along the LAC) have been empowered to resolve issues.
In October 2024, the standoff at Depsang and Demchok, two key friction points between both armies in Eastern Ladakh, was resolved.
"The patrolling of traditional areas in these two sub-sectors has commenced. Similarly, traditional grazing has also commenced in these two areas. I have authorised all my co-commanders to handle these issues at the ground level with respect to patrolling and grazing so that these trivial issues can be resolved at the military level itself... Two rounds of verification patrolling have been completed, and both sides are satisfied," Gen. Dwivedi said.
"Our deployment along LAC is balanced and robust. We are well poised to deal with any situation. A focus capability development for northern borders enabled infusion of niche technology into a war-fighting system," the army chief added.
On the buffer zones established following the Galwan valley clash, Gen. Dwivedi clarified that "there is no such thing as a buffer zone. A temporary moratorium was agreed upon during negotiations to prevent troops from entering disputed areas and risking violence."
He further outlined the Indian Army's progress in bolstering capabilities along the northern borders, stating that "capability development is progressing well."
Bangladesh 'strategically important'
The Army Chief also spoke about Bangladesh, emphasising its strategic importance to India, and added that animosity between Dhaka and New Delhi is not in the interest of either country.
"We are neighbours. We have to live together, understand each other, and any kind of animosity is not in each other's interest," Gen. Dwivedi said.
"I'll take your mind back to the comment which was made by the Bangladesh [army] chief recently," he said in response to a question.
"That 'India is strategically important to us'. And the same is vice versa. Bangladesh is strategically important to us...As of today, firstly there is no vulnerability from any side," Gen. Dwivedi said.
"I am in touch with the chief of Bangladesh during the time of when the changeover took place. I was in constant touch with him. And even after, we had a video conference on Nov 24," he added.
On military cooperation, the army chief said, "it is again going on in the same way. Our officers have moved there for the NDC. There is no let up on that side. The only thing is, as per the joint exercise which is carried out, because of the situation as of now, we have postponed for some time and as in when the situation improves that exercise will also go on,"
Pointing to the significance of the elected government in Bangladesh, Gen. Dwivedi said that discussions on the relationship between the two countries should be kept until an elected government is in place in Bangladesh. "So, as of now, the relationship with the military is well and perfect," he said.
Bangladesh underwent a regime change following a student-led uprising, leading to the removal of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.
This has also resulted in tensions between Bangladesh and India, including border disputes, with Dhaka accusing India of attempting to build fences at five locations along the border, leading to both nations summoning their envoys on Sunday and Monday.