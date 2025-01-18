Nation

Knife attack on Saif: Intruder got aggressive but did not touch jewellery, Kareena tells police

The police recorded the actress's statement following the attack at the Bollywood star couple's apartment in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with his actress wife Kareena Kapoor.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with his actress wife Kareena Kapoor. (File photo | PTI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has informed the police that the intruder who entered their house in Mumbai got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open, an official said on Saturday.

The police recorded the actress's statement following the attack at the Bollywood star couple's apartment in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

An intruder attacked Khan (54) after entering his 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including on his neck, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with his actress wife Kareena Kapoor.
Saif Ali Khan's attacker remains at large; minister rules out underworld link, actor recovering well

The official said Kareena, in her statement, said the intruder got very aggressive during the scuffle with Saif, stabbing him multiple times.

He, however, did not touch the jewellery kept in the open. He said the police are yet to record Khan's statement.

After the incident, Kareena's sister, actress Karishma Kapoor, took her to her residence in Khar, the official said.

The police have formed more than 30 teams to trace the attacker, who remains at large more than 48 hours after the incident.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with his actress wife Kareena Kapoor.
Saif Ali Khan recovering well, expected to be discharged in two to three days, say doctors
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with his actress wife Kareena Kapoor.
Mumbai police detain carpenter in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case; no arrests made yet
Saif Ali Khan
Intruder
knife attack

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com