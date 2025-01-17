Saif Ali Khan's attacker remains at large; minister rules out underworld link, actor recovering well

Saif walked into hospital 'like a lion'

The filmstar is recovering well at Lilavati Hospital, where he was taken after the brutal attack by an intruder in the early hours of Thursday that left him with multiple wounds, and is expected to be discharged in two to three days, doctors treating him said.

The actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries, including in his neck, underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed in an autorickshaw.

"We are observing his progress and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him," said Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital.

The doctor said Khan was soaked in blood, but walked into the hospital, also located in Bandra, "like a lion."

"When sir Wali sahib (referring to Khan) came to the hospital, he was covered in blood, but he walked in like a lion with his small child, that is his 6 to 7-year-old son, Taimur," Dr Dange said.

He said a team of doctors checked on him and made him walk.

"Khan had four main wounds, which were a little deep, two in the hand, one on the neck and the most deep and dangerous was in the spine," said the neurosurgeon, who led the team of doctors who operated on the actor.

During surgery, the doctors removed a 2. 5-inch knife fragment lodged in his spine. They noted that if the knife had gone just 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury.

"So, we operated and removed it. But from there, the spinal fluid was leaking. Due to that repair, we are keeping him under observation. Today he is doing excellent. Wounds are healing and he has no neurological deficit," Dr Dange informed.

His health parameters have improved and he has been shifted from the ICU to a special room, he said.

"Today we will be keeping visitors in check, because we want him to take a rest. Only thing we have advised is that he has to take rest for some time, because of the wounds on the back especially, which can have chances of infection, and his movements are restricted for a week almost," he said.

Besides visitors, his own movements are being restricted for a faster recovery, said the surgeon. Doctors have removed the sharp object and done repairing of the spinal injury, he explained.

An image of the sharp object, a knife blade, went viral on social media.

"He is very lucky. We repaired the leaking spinal fluid and the dura which was there. We had to do a repair, which was successful. Today when we made him walk, he was completely okay to walk. He is on a regular diet," he maintained.

The Mumbai Police have taken possession of a portion of the blade extracted from Saif's back, while efforts to recover the remaining part are still underway, an official said.

Autorickshaw driver recounts details

Meanwhile, autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, in whose vehicle the actor was rushed to the hospital, is hogging media limelight and is being hailed as a hero.

Rana said he was not aware that the passenger with blood-soaked kurta he ferried to Lilavati Hospital was popular actor Khan, a Padma Shri awardee.

"It was only when we reached the hospital gate that he called the guard to fetch a stretcher, saying he was Saif Ali Khan," he told reporters.

Rana said when he was passing by the building where the actor stayed, a woman and a few others asked him to stop the rickshaw. "Then the person whose white kurta was soaked in blood got in the auto. I noticed he had neck and back injuries, but did not notice the hand injury," he said.

"He (Saif) walked into the auto. There was a seven-eight year old boy who also boarded the rickshaw," he said, when asked if the actor's son Taimur accompanied him to the hospital.

"When we reached the hospital, he called out to the guard at the gate and told him: 'Please bring a stretcher. I am Saif Ali Khan'," he said.

Soon after the shocking incident, paps and members of the media in big numbers lined up outside the Lilavati Hospital and Saif's residence to click photographs of the actor's family and friends who visited him.

Earlier, on Thursday night, Saif's wife Kareena issued a statement urging fans and media to respect the family's privacy in difficult time.

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," she said.

Kareena further emphasised the overwhelming nature of the constant scrutiny.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family," the statement read.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)