Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Suspect detained in Madhya Pradesh

A suspect has been detained in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The 54-year-old actor was attacked early Thursday morning, suffering multiple stab wounds, including to his neck and near his spine.
According to an NDTV report , sources from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) confirmed that the suspect, identified as Aakash, was apprehended on the Jnaneswari Express, which travels from Mumbai to Howrah. The arrest was made following leads provided by Mumbai Police, and the suspect is currently being interrogated.
"The Mumbai Police had sent the suspect's photo, train number and location to the RPF, after which he was caught. He is currently in the RPF custody. The Mumbai Police will come and confirm if he is indeed the man they have been searching for," they added.
The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw where he underwent emergency surgery. A 2.5-inch piece of the blade was removed from his spine after a five-hour-long surgery. Saif Ali Khan - who was stabbed six times - is recovering well, doctors treating him said.
The NDTV reported cited the sources saying that the detained passenger bears a resemblance to the suspect in the stabbing case of actor Saif Ali Khan.
The intruder was spotted twice inside the building where Khan lives with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. CCTV footage, which emerged on Thursday, captured him wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack as he hurried down the stairs around 2.30 am.
Later, the man was seen at Bandra railway station, and in another image, at Dadar railway station. Authorities suspect he may have boarded a train out of Mumbai.
Reports yesterday claimed that the attacker had been arrested after a man was detained for questioning. However, an official later denied the claim, stating that the man in question, Waris Ali Salmani, is a carpenter who had worked at the actor’s home two days before the stabbing incident. The official confirmed that Salmani had been informed of the attack by the contractor who hired him for the carpentry assignment. After hours of questioning, he was taken to an undisclosed location.
Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police, recalling how she witnessed the intruder repeatedly stab Saif Ali Khan. "The attacker was aggressive. I saw him attack Saif repeatedly... Our priority was to take Saif to the hospital," she said. She also mentioned that the attacker fled without taking any valuables.
Ms Kapoor Khan added that she went to her sister Karisma's house after Saif Ali Khan was taken to the hospital, as she was "terrified." In a video, she was seen speaking to her house staff while standing next to the autorickshaw. "After the attack, I was terrified, so Karisma took me to her house," she said.
Over 30 police teams have been formed to track down the attacker. Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home (Urban), Yogesh Kadam, confirmed that robbery was the motive behind the attack and clarified that no underworld gang was involved in the knife assault.