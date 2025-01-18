Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Suspect detained in Madhya Pradesh

A suspect has been detained in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The 54-year-old actor was attacked early Thursday morning, suffering multiple stab wounds, including to his neck and near his spine.

According to an NDTV report , sources from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) confirmed that the suspect, identified as Aakash, was apprehended on the Jnaneswari Express, which travels from Mumbai to Howrah. The arrest was made following leads provided by Mumbai Police, and the suspect is currently being interrogated.

"The Mumbai Police had sent the suspect's photo, train number and location to the RPF, after which he was caught. He is currently in the RPF custody. The Mumbai Police will come and confirm if he is indeed the man they have been searching for," they added.