Trump’s presidency to have 'profound consequences' for global order: EAM Jaishankar

He pointed out that those most anxious right now are "the nations and organizations who are deeply invested in the current order" as for them, any significant departure raises risks and questions a long-standing model.

"For the countries who are less invested, it could very well be a time of opportunity. New openings and novel practices could create space that did not exist earlier. India falls in the latter category," Jaishankar added.

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, as he assumes a second term in office.

With Trump in the White House, Jaishankar anticipated a potential shift in US foreign policy, moving from traditional global leadership to an 'America first' approach.

"Today, we may well be on the cusp of a new era. One where the United States departs from an established tradition of foreign policy and focuses on its own interests, rather than in shaping the world itself. Where the focus is more on the compulsions of competition rather than on observance of regimes," he said.

"Therefore, the relevance of India to global outcomes will be a subject of ever increasing interest. A year ago, I wrote a book on why we matter to the world. Now, as global volatility rises, I believe that we do so even more," the external affairs minister said.

Talking about the neighbourhood, Jaishankar singled Pakistan for its continuing support for cross border terrorism that has become a cancer consuming its own body politic.

"Pakistan is an exception in our neighbourhood, in view of its support to cross border terrorism. That cancer is now consuming its own body politic. The entire subcontinent has a shared interest in Pakistan abjuring that approach," he said.