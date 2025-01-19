Bangladeshi national arrested in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case; doesn't have any Indian ID proof: Mumbai Police

The main suspect in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been apprehended from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road in Thane, the police said on Sunday.
The accused, a Bangaladeshi national had entered actor's home with an intention of theft, police officials said in a press briefing.
Saif Ali Khan's attacker, who was arrested from adjoining Thane, is a Bangladeshi, who had changed his name Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das after entering India, the official said.
Authorities have confirmed that he had been using multiple aliases, including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas.
He had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs.
Police are trying to collect the documents the accused used to enter India illegally.
This arrest follows several detentions in connection with the high-profile case. On Saturday, Mumbai Police detained another suspect, Aakash Kanojia, in Chhattisgarh. Kanojia, believed to be around 32 years old, was intercepted by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) while traveling on the Jnaneswari Express.
He was subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Police. However, further investigations revealed that he was not involved in the attack.
Previously, another person had been questioned in Mumbai, but police also clarified that this individual had no connection to the incident.
Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by a man during a burglary bid at the actor's Bandra West home in the wee hours of Thursday.
The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine, in the attack at his house. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he underwent emergency surgery and is out of danger.
As per the complaint filed in the case, the attacker had entered the room of Saif Ali Khan's younger son, Jehangir, when he was spotted by the house help. Subsequent commotion alarmed other residents of the house, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed into Jeh's room, the complainant said. Saif conronted the intruder and got injured in the scuffle.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave her statement to Mumbai Police on Saturday, mentioned that the intruder got aggressive during his scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open.
A team of doctors treating Saif Ali Khan on Saturday said the actor is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in two to three days.
"We are observing his progress, and he is doing well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, we will discharge him in two to three days," Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, had said.