Bangladeshi national arrested in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case; doesn't have any Indian ID proof: Mumbai Police

The main suspect in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been apprehended from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road in Thane, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, a Bangaladeshi national had entered actor's home with an intention of theft, police officials said in a press briefing.

Saif Ali Khan's attacker, who was arrested from adjoining Thane, is a Bangladeshi, who had changed his name Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das after entering India, the official said.

Authorities have confirmed that he had been using multiple aliases, including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas.

He had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs.

Police are trying to collect the documents the accused used to enter India illegally.

This arrest follows several detentions in connection with the high-profile case. On Saturday, Mumbai Police detained another suspect, Aakash Kanojia, in Chhattisgarh. Kanojia, believed to be around 32 years old, was intercepted by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) while traveling on the Jnaneswari Express.

He was subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Police. However, further investigations revealed that he was not involved in the attack.