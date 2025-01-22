J&K’s Badhaal village declared containment zone after 17 mysterious deaths

SRINAGAR: The administration declared Badhaal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district a containment zone, prohibiting all private and public gatherings, after 17 people, including 13 children and 4 elders from three families, died of a mysterious illness in the last 50 days.

The District Magistrate of Rajouri has enforced Section 163 of the BNSS in Badhal village as part of the containment strategy and surveillance measures to prevent further spread of the infection.

According to the order issued by District Magistrate Rajouri, "All families where deaths have occurred shall be declared as Containment Zone 1. The houses of these affected families will be sealed and entry will be totally restricted for all individuals including family members unless authorized by designated officials”

“All families identified as close contacts of affected individuals shall be declared as Containment Zone 2. The immediate shifting of individuals from these families to GMC Rajouri for continuous health monitoring is mandatory,” further reads the order.