Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar advocates Uniform Civil Code, highlights national challenges

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while addressing participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme on Monday, emphasized the significance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as envisioned by the framers of the Indian Constitution.
He highlighted that Article 44 of the Constitution directs the state to work towards implementing a UCC across the country, terming it an "auspicious sign" that Uttarakhand has taken the lead in making this vision a reality. Congratulating the state government, he expressed hope that the entire country would follow suit in adopting similar legislation.
Criticizing opposition to the UCC, Dhankar remarked that such criticism often stems from ignorance. He questioned how a constitutional mandate promoting gender equality could be opposed, asserting that political motives should not overshadow national interests. The vice president also urged individuals to study the Constituent Assembly debates and Supreme Court observations on the matter, emphasizing the need for a unified legal framework.
Dhankhar also raised concerns over the security threat posed by illegal migrants in the country. He pointed out that millions of illegal migrants residing in India challenge the nation’s sovereignty, consume essential resources, and pose risks to societal harmony and democracy by influencing the electoral process. He urged the government to address this issue urgently, stating that such challenges cannot be ignored.
Shifting focus to development, Dhankhar highlighted the transformative initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He pointed to improved access to toilets, gas connections, internet, road connectivity, and affordable housing as indicators of progress. He noted that such initiatives have instilled a sense of optimism among citizens, positioning India as a global leader. However, he expressed concern over the youth’s inclination towards government jobs, urging them to explore the growing opportunities in other sectors.
The Vice President praised Modi's focus on uplifting aspirational districts, transforming them into hubs of development, and fostering equality across the nation. He highlighted India's exceptional economic growth, technological advancements, and policies empowering the youth, creating an environment of hope and possibility.
Reflecting on India’s tradition of dialogue and deliberation, Dhankhar emphasized that solutions to global and national challenges, including climate change and conflicts, can only be achieved through diplomacy and discussion. He underscored India’s role as a model of inclusivity, tolerance, and adaptability, citing the constructive debates and consensus-driven approach of the Constituent Assembly as exemplary.
Addressing the historical context of Article 370, Dhankhar noted that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constitution’s drafting committee, had refused to draft the article, citing its implications for India’s sovereignty. He expressed regret over the consequences of Article 370 and praised the nationalist vision of leaders like Ambedkar and Sardar Patel, whose foresight continues to inspire India’s progress.