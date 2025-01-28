Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar advocates Uniform Civil Code, highlights national challenges

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while addressing participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme on Monday, emphasized the significance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as envisioned by the framers of the Indian Constitution.

He highlighted that Article 44 of the Constitution directs the state to work towards implementing a UCC across the country, terming it an "auspicious sign" that Uttarakhand has taken the lead in making this vision a reality. Congratulating the state government, he expressed hope that the entire country would follow suit in adopting similar legislation.

Criticizing opposition to the UCC, Dhankar remarked that such criticism often stems from ignorance. He questioned how a constitutional mandate promoting gender equality could be opposed, asserting that political motives should not overshadow national interests. The vice president also urged individuals to study the Constituent Assembly debates and Supreme Court observations on the matter, emphasizing the need for a unified legal framework.