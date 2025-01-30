UP govt enforces stricter safety measures after Kumbh stampede, deploys senior officials for better management

LUCKNOW: A day after the stampede at the Mahakumbh, which claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 injured, the Uttar Pradesh government rolled out stricter safety measures. These included ordering a no-vehicle zone, banning the VVIP pass provision, and deputing senior officials who were posted in Prayagraj earlier to ensure better management of the Mela in light of the upcoming Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, February 3.

Notably, Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna attributed the stampede to pilgrims pushing against barricades while trying to reach the Sangam nose (confluence).

Following the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, after ordering a judicial probe by a three-member committee into the tragedy, held a high-level late-night meeting via video conference with senior officials from various districts.