UP govt enforces stricter safety measures after Kumbh stampede, deploys senior officials for better management

LUCKNOW: A day after the stampede at the Mahakumbh, which claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 injured, the Uttar Pradesh government rolled out stricter safety measures. These included ordering a no-vehicle zone, banning the VVIP pass provision, and deputing senior officials who were posted in Prayagraj earlier to ensure better management of the Mela in light of the upcoming Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, February 3.
Notably, Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna attributed the stampede to pilgrims pushing against barricades while trying to reach the Sangam nose (confluence).
Following the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, after ordering a judicial probe by a three-member committee into the tragedy, held a high-level late-night meeting via video conference with senior officials from various districts.
Presiding over the meeting, CM Yogi deployed former Divisional Commissioner Ashish Goyal and former Allahabad Development Authority Vice Chairman Bhanu Goswami, along with five Special Secretaries, for better management of the Mela to avert any untoward incident, especially during the third Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami on February 3, when another huge rush of devotees was expected.
Both Goyal and Goswami were posted in Prayagraj previously and are familiar with Kumbh management.
"To further strengthen Mela arrangements, Ashish Goyal, who served as Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj during Kumbh 2019, and Bhanu Goswami, former Vice Chairman of ADA, are being deployed. Additionally, five Special Secretary-level officers will oversee operations. They will remain in Prayagraj until February 12 to assist in streamlining the arrangements. Moreover, Superintendent of Police-level officers will also be deployed for enhanced management and security," said the CM.
During the video conference with senior police officers and district administration officials from Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Basti, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bhadohi, Rae Bareli, and Gorakhpur, the CM issued crucial directives, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and caution in the Mahakumbh Mela area after reviewing updates from the Additional Director General and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj.
Seeking updates on the heavy influx of devotees from officials in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Chitrakoot, the CM instructed the officials of districts adjoining Prayagraj to maintain continuous coordination with the Prayagraj administration to ensure seamless management and public safety in the coming days.
Key guidelines issued by the CM in the special meeting included directives to the ADG and District Magistrate of Prayagraj to ensure the safe and smooth departure of every devotee.
There was a massive crowd at all railway stations in Prayagraj as devotees were leaving after completing their holy bath.
"It is our responsibility to facilitate their journey. To achieve this, seamless coordination with the railways must be maintained to ensure continuous train operations. Additionally, extra buses from the Transport Corporation should be deployed to accommodate the rush," said the CM.
The CM also stated that holding areas were established at border points to manage crowd pressure in the fair area. Devotees should be allowed to proceed based on the prevailing situation. Arrangements for food and drinking water must be ensured at all holding areas so that no devotee faces inconvenience. Additionally, uninterrupted electricity supply must be maintained at these locations.
He added that authorities in districts bordering Prayagraj must strictly enforce the directives issued from Prayagraj. Patrolling should be increased, and traffic should flow smoothly on all major routes, including Ayodhya-Prayagraj, Kanpur-Prayagraj, Fatehpur-Prayagraj, Lucknow-Pratapgarh-Prayagraj, and Varanasi-Prayagraj. All return routes from Prayagraj should remain open and unobstructed at all times.
He also directed the officials to ensure smooth traffic within the Mahakumbh Mela area. "Unnecessary halts should be avoided, and crowd build-up must be prevented at all locations. There should be no traffic congestion on the roads. If street vendors are occupying pathways, they should be relocated to designated open areas to ensure the continuous flow of movement. No road should face a jam at any point."
In light of the upcoming Basant Panchami Amrit Snan on February 3, the CM directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to conduct a thorough review of the Mahakumbh Mela arrangements on Thursday. "Every aspect related to security and public convenience must be carefully examined to ensure seamless arrangements for Basant Panchami," said the CM.
"Lakhs of devotees visiting Maha Kumbh are also traveling to Varanasi and Ayodhya for darshan and worship, while many are heading to Chitrakoot and Mirzapur. With a significant increase in footfall expected over the next two days, heightened vigilance is essential in these key cities. Continuous monitoring and precautionary measures must be ensured," he said, adding that holding areas should be created to regulate crowd flow, allowing movement based on the situation.