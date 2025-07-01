Ahead of Thackeray reunion, BJP’s Rane claims Uddhav harassed Raj, blames him for Shiv Sena’s downfall

MUMBAI: Former union minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of having harassed his cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray in the past.

Rane, in a social media post, alleged that Uddhav Thackeray doesn't have the strength or ability to regain lost ground, and he alone is responsible for the undivided Shiv Sena's downfall.

His remarks have come at a time when the estranged Thackeray cousins are set to share a stage on July 5 after nearly two decades.

"Uddhav Thackeray is attempting to cosy up to Raj Thackeray by invoking their bond of brotherhood. But has he forgotten that he had harassed Raj, caused him immense distress, and pushed him to leave the party (undivided Shiv Sena)? Is he unaware of what he did? Why is he buttering up Raj now?" Rane wrote in the post.

A rapprochement buzz between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray has been in the air for months now, and they will be holding a joint rally on July 5 to celebrate the state government's announcement to scrap the Government Resolution (GR) regarding the three-language policy.

Rane said, "Raj Thackeray, Ganesh Naik, Eknath Shinde, and I dedicated our lives to the growth of the Shiv Sena. But Uddhav Thackeray threw us out. Honourable Balasaheb Thackeray brought the party to power, but Uddhav Thackeray lost that power and is entirely responsible for Shiv Sena's downfall."

He further criticised the former chief minister's efforts towards a political revival, claiming the latter doesn't have the strength or ability to regain what he has lost.

It is to be noted that Raj Thackeray had campaigned for Rane ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Reacting to the BJP leader's allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav said, "Why is Narayan Rane so preoccupied with others? Why did he leave his own party within a year? Why did he quit the Congress? He must explain his reasons to the people of Maharashtra. He even issued a veiled warning to Ravindra Chavan  what was the reason for that?"