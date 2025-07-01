South Calcutta Law College students hold protest over gang rape incident, demand campus safety

KOLKATA: Students of South Calcutta Law College where a woman was gang raped last month, held a demonstration on Tuesday, demanding safety on the college campus.

They organised the protest in front of the college, holding placards and raising slogans for justice, and stressed the need for comprehensive reforms in the governing body of the institute.

Meanwhile, two students, accused of the gang rape of the 24-year-old woman, were expelled from the college, while the service of a contractual employee, the main accused, was terminated by the authorities.

A protesting student said, "Individuals involved in the incident cannot have a place in our college."

Another protester said these people were damaging the reputation of the law college. "Our parents sent us to college, trusting that the authorities would ensure our safety. What did we get in return?" asked one student, questioning the security arrangements on the college premises.

Protesters also called for the establishment of a neutral governing body and the inclusion of students' representatives.

Prime accused Monojit Mishra, who was a contractual employee at the college, was among those expelled from the institute. Mishra, along with co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, has been arrested and remanded to police custody till July 1.