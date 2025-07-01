Reflect on Digital India's multiple failures and the frauds inflicted by it: Kharge tells PM

With the government's flagship 'Digital India' programme completing ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed credit for the scheme, which he insisted has by now become a "People's Movement."

The flagship initiative launched by the government on July 1, 2015 had the grand "vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy."

The Centre's 'Digital India website claims that the programme has been "improving the lives of all citizens through the digital delivery of services, expanding the digital economy and employment opportunities."

In a blog post on LinkedIn, Modi, highlighted that if in 2014, India had around 25 crore internet connections, today that has grown to over 97 crore.

"From Banarasi weavers to bamboo artisans in Nagaland, sellers are now reaching customers nationwide, without middlemen or digital monopolies," Modi noted.

But Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is not impressed in the least and confronted Modi with a series of facts that he says negate the claims of the Prime Minister.

The ground reality is not only in sharp contrast to what the government is claiming, but on top of that, the government has failed to secure the privacy of its citizens, Kharge said in a message posted on platform X.